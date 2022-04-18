Răzvan Burleanu has been elected to a third term as the President of the Romanian Football Federation (FRF), after standing unopposed for the position.

Burleanu, who took up the role in 2014 at the age of 29, faced no opposition after two rival candidates were deemed ineligible.

Former player Sorin Răducanu and ex-referee Gabriel Șeitan were rejected by the FRF Verification Commission due to both not having the support of five clubs.

Răducanu, according to Romanian publication Gazeta Sporturilor, received the backing of one club - Progresul București.

FRF statutes mean this should be Burleanu's last term as President, and would have to seek approval from the FRF General Assembly to run for a fourth time.

Burleanu is also a member of the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee - positions he is to hold until 2025.

Șeitan alleged that he had support from other clubs, who then pulled out in fear of threats.

"I did not have any membership, but how do I receive them?" said Șeitan to Gazeta Sporturilor

"Some promised to give it to me, but then they changed their minds, they were afraid.

"I was told that they were threatened with not joining anyone, that if they [did not] join Burleanu they would not receive funding, they would have problems."

Romania have qualified for only one of the four international major competitions under Razven Burleanu's reign ©Getty Images

Tudor Iacov, the managing director of Progresul București, claimed he was banned from the General Assembly that re-elected Burleanu.

ProSport previously claimed that Burleanu received €300,000 (£250,000/$350,000) from the European Union to launch a development programme for underprivileged youngsters in Romania but failed to hire 13 people to run the scheme, as it was claimed in the contract.

In March 2021, he was facing an investigation of financial irregularities by the Romanian Government in Bucharest.

When taking over eight years ago, the FRF President stated he was aiming to make Romania a top-10 nation in the world rankings, but they have not qualified for the FIFA World Cup during the two occasions within his tenure.

Romania are 48th in the world in the FIFA rankings, just nine places above its lowest-ever position, achieved 10 years ago.

The nation qualified for Euro 2016, but drew once - against Switzerland - and lost their other matches against France and Albania.