The Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF) has confirmed Ergin Ataman has returned for a second spell as the head coach of men’s national basketball team.

Ataman, who is currently the head coach of Turkish side Anadolu Efes, first took charge between 2014 to 2016.

He was replaced by Turkish national Ufuk Sarica and compatriot Orhun Ene later assumed the role in November 2020.

The 56-year-old led Turkey to famous victories against Italy and Germany at the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket 2015 before losing to eventual bronze medallists France in the round of 16.

"Once again, I am excited to be a part of the national team," he said.

"The process developed quickly.

"Your trust is important to me.

"I would like to thank the Turkish Basketball Federation management, TBF President Hidayet Türkoğlu, our Minister of Sports for supporting us, and our President, who closely followed the process, gave us all kinds of support and wanted our national team to be the pride of the Turkish people.

"For me, the players should take their place with the same enthusiasm that will lead the national team to the goal of medals where it deserves.

"I am an ambitious person.

"I would like to say this to the Turkish people and the staff both today and at the first meeting: we are here to receive medals.

"I invite everyone to this staff with this responsibility and enthusiasm."

Turkey have not won a medal at EuroBasket since they achieved silver in 2001 while their last FIBA World Cup accomplishment came in 2010, where they also claimed silver.

Ataman, who is from Turkey, is tasked with preparing his team for the next window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 European Qualifiers which are scheduled for June and July.

Turkey are currently second in Group B on five points and are set to face third-placed Belarus on June 30.

However, FIBA has suspended Belarus, as well as Russia, from participating in basketball competitions until further notice due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey’s final group match is set to be played against Britain on July 3.

"We want to have a chance to get a medal at the European Championship in September with the strong team we will form," Türkoğlu said.

"In this critical process, we decided to make an agreement with a new head coach who will carry us to the point we aim for.

"We invited Ergin Ataman to lead our men's national team, which he had previously coached, and he is joining us again with his ambition goals.

"We trust him and our team give full support.

"I wish our agreement will bring good results and great success for Turkish basketball."

Ataman’s team are also due to travel to the Georgian capital of Tbilisi for the group phase of the EuroBasket where they scheduled to compete against the hosts, Spain, Belgium, Bulgaria and Russia.

EuroBasket 2022 is anticipated to take place between September 1 and 18.

Turkey’s last appearance in the men’s basketball event at the Olympics was in 1952.