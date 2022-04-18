The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has announced that Ukraine and Hungary men’s national teams are set to play an exhibition match to raise funds for Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine as they prepare for the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group.

The fixture, which was organised by the Hungarian Ice Hockey Federation, is scheduled to take place on April 22 at the Vasa Jegzentrum in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

This will be the second of two matches, which follows on from the first fundraising fixture where Ukraine beat Hungary 3-1 on April 14 in Miskolc.

People that are interested in showing support can purchase a chariticket, a sponsorship ticket for the match.

The chariticket is a form of donation and will not allow those who bought it access to the game.

Tickets can only be bought in Hungarian Forint and they range in price with the largest being 10,000HUF (£22.11/€26.65/$28.77) and the smallest being 2,000HUF (£4.42/€5.33/$5.75).

A chairticket can also be acquired for 5,000HUF (£11.06/€13.33/$14.39).

The opportunity to purchase a chariticket will last beyond the match with sales scheduled to last until April 28.

The IIHF has said donations will be transferred to the sub-account Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine has with the worldwide governing body.

The match is planned to be streamed on the Hungarian Ice Hockey Federation’s YouTube channel.

"We are a close-knit community, bound together by our passion for ice and puck across borders and continents," a statement from the Hungarian Ice Hockey Federation read.

"One member of the hockey family, the Ukrainian federation, is in distress and needs assistance.

"Many people have been offering all kinds of support to refugee hockey kids and their families, but this is about something different.

"We are expanding the scope of local fundraising and donations; we are opening the borders."

The IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I is due to take place between May 3 and 8 in two host cities, Slovenia's capital Ljubljana and the Polish city of Tychy.

Hungary are anticipated to compete in Group A against Slovenia, South Korea, Lithuania and Romania in Ljubljana.

Group B consists of Ukraine playing hosts Poland, Japan, Estonia and Serbia.

The teams who finish in the top two of each group will be promoted to the 2023 IIHF World Championships while those who finish bottom are set to be relegated to Division II.

The IIHF have banned Russia and Belarus from competing at the World Championships following the invasion of Ukraine.