The World Karate Federation (WKF) Referee Commission and representatives from its five continental equivalents have met for a videoconference to discuss how to develop the organisation's judging unification project.

In two sessions held this month, personnel were involved in the meetings which were led by WKF Referee Commission chairman Javier Escalante.

WKF President Antonio Espinós was also in attendance for the first session.

It aims to unify the interpretation of the competition rules and the application of karate regulations at events.

The main elements of the project were reviewed in the first session, with the second focusing on the updates of competition rules introduced this season.

The project looks to standardise karate rules across all tournaments ©Getty Images

Escalante has coordinated the development of refereeing protocols along with WKF Referee Commission secretary Fariba Madani and Referee Commission assistant secretary Natalija Dajcman.

"The WKF has worked intensively over the last few years to ensure that our events are as fair, honourable, and high-principled as possible, much in line with our values and our commitment to good governance," said Espinós about the meetings.

"The referees are the guardians of the integrity of our events and with this new and ambitious unification project, we are ready to take our competitions to never-seen heights of excellence."

This unification looks to standardise karate rules across all tournaments, with the Commission also reviewing new changes this season such as regulations regarding official protests.