Dylan van Baarle became the first Ineos Grenadiers rider in history to win the Paris-Roubaix one-day race after launching a solo attack on the cobbles of Camphin-en-Pévèle with 18 kilometres remaining.

The Dutchman crossed the line after 5hr 37min 1sec to also record his first win in the 2022 International Cycling Union (UCI) World Tour.

He was 1:47 clear of Belgium's Team Jumbo-Visma all rounder Wout van Aert who outsprinted Switzerland's Stefan Küng in third place.

Van Baarle was good value for the win, especially after his team-mates split the race in crosswinds early on and he launched an attack at Mons-en-Pévèle with 45km to go.

During the latter stages, Van Baarle joined Matej Mohorič of Slovenia and the Belgium duo of Matej Mohorič and Tom Devriendt at the front of the race while Van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel chased behind.

Van Baarle then had the strength to power away from the pack and extend his advantage all the way to the finish at the Roubaix Velodrome.

"It’s unbelievable," Van Baarle said.

"I couldn’t believe it when I went on the velodrome, you know.

"I looked at the other side to see if there were some other guys.

"When the team car came up next to me with Servais [Knaven] then I really started believing in it.

"It’s been crazy.

"I mean, it’s a monument, so of course, I wanted to win a monument.

"To be second in Flanders and then to win Roubaix, I’m lost for words."

It was the fastest ever edition of Paris-Roubaix as the athletes rode at an average speed of 45.8kph.

There were a total of 169 riders on the start line for the 119th edition of the event which covered 257.2km between Compiègne and Roubaix.