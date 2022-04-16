Norway claim two golds at ISSF Shooting World Cup in Rio

Norway claimed two gold medals at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Rio, Brazil, with victories in the women’s individual and team 50m rifle three positions events.

In the women’s 50m rifle three positions event, the gold medal match went to Jeanette Hegg Duestad, who triumphed 16-6 against Anna Janssen of Germany.

There was no bronze medal match in this discipline although third place went to Sagen Maddalena of the United States.

In the women’s 25m pistol team event gold went to Germany’s team of Doreen Vennekamp, Sandra Reitz and Monika Karsch.

They defeated Thailand’s team of Kanyakorn Hirunphoem, Tanyaporn Prucksakorn and Chidchanok Hirunphoem 17-7 in the gold medal match.

The bronze medals went to Brazil’s team of Thais Carvalho Moura, Ana Luiza Lima Souza and Paula Sayuri Yado.

They overcame Iran’s team of Haniyeh Rostamiyan, Elham Harijani and Golnoush Sebghatollahi in a closer match 16-14.

In the men’s team 50m rifle three positions gold went to the Czech Republic’s Jiri Privratsky, Frantisek Smetana and Petr Nymbursky.

The Czech team were convincing winners against Norway’s line-up of Henrik Larsen, Simon Claussen and Jon-Hermann Hegg 17-3.

Doreen Vennekamp of Germany was among the winners in the women's 25m pistol team gold medal match ©Getty Images

The bronze medals went to Ivan Roe, Lucas Kozeniesky and Timothy Sherry of the United States.

They edged a close match against Croatia’s team of Petar Gorsa, Borna Petanjek and Miran Maricic 17-15.

In the women’s team 50m rifle three positions gold went to Norway’s line-up of Katrine Lund, Jenny Stene and Jeanette Hegg Duestad.

They ran out convincing winners against the United States team of Margarette Morgan Kreb, Carolynn Mary Tucker and Sagen Maddalena 16-4.

In the bronze medal match, Switzerland’s team of Chiara Leone, Franziska Stark and Nina Christen were the victors.

They defeated Czech Republic’s team of Aneta Brabcova, Lucie Brazdova and Sabina Thurnwaldova by the same scoreline 16-4.

Finals are scheduled to take place tomorrow in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol and mixed team 50m rifle three positions.

Germany currently lead the overall medal table with five golds, three silvers and two bronzes.