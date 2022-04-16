Invictus Games founder Prince Harry said the world was with Ukraine at the Opening Ceremony of the event in The Hague today.

Ukraine are among 20 nations participating at the Invictus Games, an event for military personnel who have been injured while on duty.

Prince Harry praised the bravery of the Ukrainian team during the Opening Ceremony at The Hague’s Zuiderpark, addressing the ongoing Russian invasion of the nation.

"Your bravery in choosing to come, and for being here tonight, cannot be overstated," Prince Harry said.

"You told me yesterday why you decided to join us, despite all odds.

"You said, you came to be on this global stage, not simply to show your strength, but to tell your truth - the truth, of what is happening in your country.

"You know we stand with you, the world is united with you, and still you deserve more.

"My hope is that this event creates opportunities of how we as a global community can better show up for you."

Over 500 athletes from 20 nations are set to compete at the Games, which feature 10 sports.

Athletics, archery, cycling, wheelchair basketball, weightlifting, indoor rowing, wheelchair rugby, sitting volleyball, swimming and the Land Rover driving challenge are all on the programme.

The latter event was held today, with Land Rover cars used due to their sponsorship of the Games.

France's Christophe Collot and Nicolas Melen won the event, followed by Romania's Mihai Toma and Iulian Constantin Capatana.

Georgia's Murtazi Osepaishvili and Onise Jugeli won bronze.

Prince Harry thanked organisers for their commitment to the Games, with the Dutch city due to have hosted the event in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games was postponed until 2021, before a further rescheduling to 2022.

"Thank you to the Dutch Government, the Ministry of Defence and the Dutch Royal Family for the support in making this all happen after a two year wait," said Prince Harry.

"The world needed to be reminded of the power of the human spirit, the ability to heal, and the strength of resilience, that allows us to recover, and come back stronger.

"And we’re doing it here, in this moment, in The Hague, on the shores of Global Justice and peace - and it could not be more fitting for the message we have for the world.

"Your stories inspire people to believe in themselves.

"Your actions prove the impossible is in fact possible.

"And your continued service encourages others to give back and serve in their own way."

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Princess Margriet of the Netherlands were among the attendees at the Opening Ceremony.

The ceremony featured performances from the Kaiser Chiefs and the Johan Willem Friso royal military band, the band of the Dutch Army.

Singer-songwriter Anneke van Giersbergen and rock band DI-RECT also performed.

The fifth edition of the Games is due to run until April 22.

The Australian city Sydney hosted the previous edition of the Games in 2018 while Düsseldorf in Germany is scheduled to host the 2023 event.