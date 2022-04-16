Teenager Takhmina Ikromova managed to secure the highest honour in the all-around, while the Bulgarian team triumphed in group exercises at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held at the Tashkent Gymnastics Sports Palace in Uzbekistan.

Ikromova made the host nation proud after scoring 29.400 in both clubs and ribbons to take her overall points tally to 119.600.

Tokyo 2020 Olympian Ekaterina Vedeneeva managed to score 30.200 in clubs and 29.450 in the ribbons category to finish second on 118.200.

Vedeneeva, who was the top qualifier in the clubs discipline, is Russian born but has competed for Slovenia since 2018.

Darja Varfolomeev of Germany took bronze with 112.650, after scoring 28.150 and 27.500 in the clubs and ribbons disciplines respectively.

Varfolomeev's compatriot Margarita Kolosov was the top qualifier with 29.650 points in the ribbons discipline, but could not manage to stay on the top and ended fourth on 112.300.

In the group event, Bulgaria secured another gold with a winning total score of 53.950, with host nation Uzbekistan second on 48.050 and Kazakhstan third with 45.600, while Azerbaijan ended fourth with 44.350.





The group competition featured exercises with five balls, as well as three ribbons and two balls.

Bulgaria took two of a possible three titles at last week’s World Cup event in Sofia.

Competition in Tashkent is due to conclude tomorrow with the apparatus finals.

After Tashkent, the World Cup series is due to move on to Baku in Azerbaijan from April 22 to 24, before it is scheduled to wrap up in Pesaro in Italy between June 3 and 5.