Twenty-five countries are set to compete in the merged Pan American-Oceania Senior Judo Championships, which are set to begin tomorrow in Peru's capital Lima.

A total of 231 competitors are set to feature at the Villa Deportiva Nacional across seven men's and women's weight divisions.

The majority of the nations competing are from the Panamerican Judo Confederation (PJC).

Brazil, who have topped the medals table for the last three years at the continental Championships, are among its 21 representatives.

Idalys Ortiz of Cuba's silver in the women's heavyweight category was the best result by a judoka from the Americas at last year's Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

However, she is not among the 231 athletes on the entry list for the Championships.

Brazilians Daniel Cargnin in the men's under-66 kilograms and Mayra Aguiar in the women's under-78kg event took bronze at Tokyo 2020.

Canada also earned two bronze medals at the Olympics - Jessica Klimkait in the women's under-57kg and Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard in the women's under-63kg.

Beauchemin-Pinard is set to feature in Lima, but Klimkait is absent.

Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Samoa of the Oceania Judo Union (OJU) are due to send representatives.

None of the four nations medalled at Tokyo 2020.

Oceania featured in the Asian-Pacific Judo Championships in 2019 and 2021.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Daniel Cargnin is among the representatives from Brazil, the most-successful nation at the last three Pan American Judo Championships, on the entry list in Lima ©Getty Images

At last year's Championships in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, Katharina Haecker of Australia won silver in the women's under-63kg.

Two years earlier in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, Australia secured three bronze medals courtesy of Haecker, again in the under-63kg event, Aoife Coughlan in the women's under-70kg and Kayhan Ozcicek-Takagi in the men's under-100kg.

All three are set to bid for further success on Peruvian soil.

PJC President Carlos Zegarra Presser is looking forward to welcoming athletes and officials from Oceania.

"Here, we have a great chance to demonstrate the bonds of judo brotherhood, along with the sporting capabilities of two continents, in a mega event merged," he said.

Zegarra Presser added: " We will compete together as one continent and help each other strengthen our judo.

"Something that, until last year, had only been done between the Asian continent in conjunction with Oceania."

His OJU counterpart Rehia Davio is also excited to be competing in Lima.

"For some years, we worked in partnership with the Asian continent," Davio reflected.

"They opened their doors to us, and together we were able to organize successful events in favour of the judokas of our region.

"On this occasion, I am convinced that it will also be successful, and together with the Pan American Judo Confederation, we will take an important step."