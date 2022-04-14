Beijing 2022 Ice Cube venue to be open to public for a month

The National Aquatics Centre, better known as the "Ice Cube" venue at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, is set to be made open to the public for a month.

From Saturday (April 16), visitors will be able to attend the facility for a "Winter Olympic culture experience", according to Beijing State-Owned Assets Management Company.

Attendees will be able to learn about the sport of curling, buy merchandise from the Games and visit athletes' facilities such as the athletes' locker rooms, medal podium and mixed zone, where media conduct interviews with athletes.

They can also attend a curling experience programme which takes them through an introduction of sport, skill explanation, and getting to throw some stones on the ice with guidance from a coach.

This experience will cost 90 RMB (£11/$14/€13).

The Ice Cube will hire out its rinks for people to play on too ©Getty Images

The Ice Cube is open to group activities at the cost of RMB 3,500 (£419/$549/€507) for the full rink and RMB 2,000 (£240/$314/€289) for half the rink.

Included in this price are shoe covers, ice brushes and other equipment, as well a professional coaches for guidance.

Curling took place at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Ice Cube, which was previously nicknamed the Water Cube at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, when the venue held competition in swimming, artistic swimming and diving.