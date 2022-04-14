The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup series is set to continue in Tashkent in Uzbekistan tomorrow with the presence of Tokyo 2020 Olympians Alexandra Agiurgiuculese of Italy and Ekaterina Vedeneeva competing for Slovenia.

Agiurgiuculese, who is a four-time medallist at the 2016 European Junior Championships, was 15th at the Olympic Games in the all-around, and sixth with the ribbon at the 2021 World Championships in Kitakyushu in Japan.

Vedeneeva, 16th in Tokyo in the all-around, and seventh with the ribbon at last year's World Championships in Kitakyushu, is set to make her 2022 World Cup debut at Gymnastics Sports Palace at the three-day event, scheduled to run from tomorrow until Sunday (April 17).

Germany's Margarita Kolosov will also be in attendance alongside three-time World Championships competitor Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva of Australia and World and European finalist Jelizaveta Polstjanaja of Latvia.

Kolosov won medals with the ball and ribbon at the World Cup in Athens last month.

Veteran Sabina Tashkenbaeva and novice Takhmina Ikromova are set to represent host nation Uzbekistan against gymnasts from 15 different countries.





The hosts are set to bring a completely new line-up including Nargiza Djumaniyazova, Shakhzoda Ibragimova, Khurshidabonu Abduraufova, Mariya Pak, Nilufar Azamova, and Mumtozabonu Iskhokzoda, for the group competitions.

They will compete with Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan with three group titles at stake.

Bulgaria took two of a possible three titles at last week’s World Cup event in Sofia.

The competition is scheduled to take place across rhythmic individual and rhythmic group, with qualifications set to take place over the first two days, and the apparatus finals set to follow on April 17.

After Tashkent, the World Cup series is due to move on to Baku in Azerbaijan from April 22 to 24, before it is scheduled to wrap up in Pesaro in Italy between June 3 and 5.