Japan judo chief Yamashita says Putin’s war on Ukraine "against the ethos of judo"

The All Japan Judo Federation President Yasuhiro Yamashita has spoken out against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Yamashita claimed that Russia’s military offensive is against the ethos of judo.

"Listening to the media reports of the inhumane acts committed in Ukraine and the Russian military aggression leaves me heartbroken," Yamashita said.

"President Putin is a Judoka and these actions are against the spirit and purpose of Judo.

"This cannot be tolerated."

Putin, who is a judoka himself, has visited Yamashita at the Kodokan Judo Institute in Tokyo, previously.

"Mutual prosperity" and "to strengthen the body and mind, to perfect oneself and ultimately contribute to the benefit of society" is the purpose of judo according to the 64-year-old Yamashita, who won a gold medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics in the open category.

"As a Judoka, my deepest sadness and thoughts are with the people of Ukraine as well as all Judo lovers around the world.

"I hope that these cowardly acts be halted."

Yamashita, who has had a friendly relationship with Putin, had filmed an instructional video in 2008 with the Russian President titled "Let’s Learn Judo with Vladimir Putin."

However, Yamashita, who is also the chief of the Japanese Olympic Committee, said he is "not as close as people think" to Putin.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) had suspended Putin as its Honorary President following the unprovoked attack by Russia before removing him permanently.