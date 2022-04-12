USA Rugby has entered a partnership with TeachAids to provide education aimed at furthering understanding of concussion in the sport.

TeachAids has developed CrashCourse, a suite of interactive products focused on the prevention and treatment of concussion and related mental health issues.

The education tools have been designed to teach athletes, parents and coaches about the issue.

This includes scientific knowledge to help dispel myths and misconceptions about the concussion recovery process.

"The safety of our athletes in a contact sport is the highest priority of our programs worldwide," said USA Rugby director of training and education Jamie McGregor.

"We are excited to launch the CrashCourse curriculum to help equip our athletes and coaches with further knowledge of how to address head injury and to enhance our existing concussion education efforts."

The CraschCourse concussion education resources are available freely to the public through the USA Rugby website, as well as to USA Rugby members through its learning mechanism.

"USA Rugby is dedicated to accepting the challenge of ensuring our sport is made safer for our athletes across all demographics," added USA Rugby medical director Michael Keating.

"We are pleased to incorporate the CrashCourse products into our existing health and safety protocols.

"Our coaches and team staff at all levels will find this engaging content helpful in their mission of promoting the sport they love."

TeachAids' products are designed by a team of academics, researchers, medical professionals and sports industry leaders.

"This is an invaluable partnership to work with some of the greatest minds of our time to benefit our sports community," said Dr Piya Sorcar, founder and chief executive of TeachAids.

"From age group competitors to world class male and female ruggers, we are inspired by the passionate efforts of USA Rugby to make this incredible sport safer for all."

The US is the frontrunner to stage the 2031 and 2033 men's and women's Rugby World Cups, respectively, and is is exclusive dialogue with World Rugby.

The governing body's chief executive Alan Gilpin has met with officials from the bids in what was billed as "a series of productive workshops to progress the exclusive targeted dialogue."

A Rugby World Cup has never before been held in the US.

Concussion is one of the biggest issues facing rugby union.

A group of players which includes former England international Steve Thompson, who is suffering from early onset dementia at the age of just 43 and cannot remember winning the World Cup in 2003, is taking legal action against World Rugby and others over an alleged failure to protect them.