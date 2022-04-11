Canadian diver Meaghan Benfeito has retired ©Getty Images

Double Commonwealth Games champion Meaghan Benfeito has retired from diving and as a result will miss out on Birmingham 2022.

The Canadian was her country's flagbearer at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games where she won two silver medals in the women's 10-metres individual platform and synchronised events.

"After several months of reflection, it is now time for me to hang up my Speedo," Benfeito said in a statement.

"I’m so proud of the career I’ve had and extremely grateful for what diving has brought to my life, but I’m finally ready to move on to the next chapter.

"I 100% couldn't have done it without the people that surrounded me in the last 25 years."

Benfeito's best performances came at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games where she won two gold medals in the 10m platform and synchronised disciplines to add to her 10m synchronised bronze from Melbourne 2006.

The 33-year-old also won two bronze medals at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games and another bronze at London 2012.

Her glittering career also boasts seven Pan American Games medals, including three golds, and four World Championships medals.

In January last year, she lost all of her Olympic prizes when a major fire destroyed her apartment building in Montreal.

The International Olympic Committee then mandated its Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage team to reproduce the medals and their certificates which found their way to Benfeito less than three months after the tragedy.