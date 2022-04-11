Young Tunisian sailor Eya Guezguez, who represented her nation at last year's re-arranged Olympic Games in Tokyo, has died at the age of 17 following a training accident which caused her vessel to capsize.

The skipper was confirmed dead yesterday while training with her twin sister Sarra Guezguez, who survived the incident.

Both competed together in the 49er FX class, placing last out of the 21 finishers.

The pair became the youngest female sailors to compete at the Games at the age of 16 years and 137 days, also becoming the youngest Olympians to represent Tunisia.

It was reported by publication Tunisie Numerique that their vessel capsized due to high winds.

The Tunisian National Olympic Committee (CNOT) confirmed she was training in preparation for upcoming regional and international competitions in their post regarding her death.

"May Allah rest the deceased with his mercy and dwell her in paradise and grant her family, relatives, and the sports family, all of them have patience and solace," read the statement from CNOT.

President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, paid tribute to the athlete, calling her a "role model".

"I am shocked by the news of sailor Eya Guezguez's death," said Bach.

"She was an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes' generation.

"Eya Guezguez's participation at Tokyo 2020 alongside her twin sister Sarra will continue to motivate girls everywhere.

"Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia."

