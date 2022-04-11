Taina Susiluoto has been announced as the new chief executive of the Finnish Olympic Committee, becoming the first woman to hold the position.

Susiluoto’s appointment was confirmed at the Finnish Olympic Committee's latest Board meeting.

She will officially take up the position on June 1, after leaving her current position as director of the Confederation of Finnish Industries.

Susiluoto will succeed Mikko Salonen, who will step down in June.

The two officials will work together during a transition period.

The Finnish Olympic Committee has faced recent controversy, with Mika Lehtimäki and Anni Vuohijoki both leaving the organisation over harassment allegations.

Lehtimäki resigned as head of the Finnish Olympic Committee’s Top Sports Unit over claims that he had sent inappropriate text messages to two female colleagues.

His resignation came less than a month after the Finnish Olympic Committee announced the extension of his contract.

Lehtimäki had initially been appointed to his position in 2018, with the organisation opting to extend his tenure until the end of 2024.

Vuohijoki then stepped down from the Board over allegations of inappropriate behaviour, with the weightlifter agreeing to leave her position as an athlete representative after taking the matter to the Finnish Sports Ethics Center.

Finnish news agency STT has reported that Vuohijoki was suspected of harassing players in Finland’s men’s gold medal-winning ice hockey team during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, although Harri Nummela, head of the Finnish Ice Hockey Association, has denied the accusations.

Susiluoto said she will work to promote a "responsible and healthy sports culture."

"It is a pleasure to start working for Finland's largest popular movement," Susiluoto said.

"Exercise and sports play a significant role in the lives of Finns in strengthening both physical fitness and mental endurance and mental health.

"I find it important that 20,000 children and young people who have dropped out of their hobbies during the pandemic return to exercise.

"At the same time, we need to be better able to support competitive athletes and their coaches for international success, as the highlights in sport move us all.

"It is clear that, given the recent cases of harassment, I will work resolutely to promote a responsible and healthy sports culture."

The Finnish Olympic Committee said Susiluoto has previously worked as a department head at the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, as well as the Ministry of Defence.

Susiluoto has further served as an expert in international organisations and has a masters degree in law.

"We received a lot of good applications, which shows a welcome interest in the work and purpose of the Olympic Committee," said Jan Vapaavuori, Finnish Olympic Committee President.

"However, after a thorough recruitment process, the Board unanimously decided to elect Taina Susiluoto.

"We believe that he will become a broad-based, modern and inspiring leader who will also be able to successfully lead wider networks."