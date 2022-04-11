Maradona’s 1986 World Cup shirt to auction for several millions despite family authenticity claims

A shirt Diego Maradona wore at the 1986 FIFA World Cup is set to auction for several millions despite the Argentine’s family claiming it is the wrong jersey.

Maradona’s daughter, Dalma, said the shirt which could notch over £4 million (€4.7 million/£5.2 million), was instead worn by her father during the goalless first half of the quarter-final between England and Argentina.

She alleges that Maradona switched shirts at half-time for the second half where he scored an all-time great goal as well as the famous "Hand of God" and it is now with someone else.

Former England international Steve Hodge claims he acquired the piece of memorabilia at the end of the match in Mexico City and he is now auctioning it at Sotheby’s.

"It’s not the shirt my father wore in the second half," she said

"I’m sure Hodge doesn’t have it, and I know who does.

"I don’t want to say who has it, because that’s crazy.

"He [Diego Maradona] said it.

"He said, 'How am I going to give him the shirt of my life?'"

"This former player thinks he has my dad's second-half jersey, but it’s a mix-up.

Dalma Maradona disputes Steve Hodge's belief that he has the right shirt worn by her father ©Getty Images

"He has the one from the first half."

Auction house Sotheby’s claims otherwise, insisting it had the shirt researched and checked before listing the item.

"There was indeed a different shirt worn by Maradona in the first half, but there are clear difference between that and what was worn during the goals," a Sotheby’s spokeswoman told AFP.

"Prior to putting this shirt for sale, we did extensive diligence and scientific research on the item to make sure it was the shirt worn by Maradona in the second half for the two goals."

Maradona, who died in 2020, wrote in his 2016 memoir Touched by God that Hodge asked to swap shirts with him and he agreed to hand him his shirt.

"On the way to the locker room, one of the English guys - it turned out to be Hodge, but I wasn’t sure at the time - asked me to swap jersey’s with him," he wrote.

"I said yes and we did."

In Hodge’s 2010 autobiography, The Man with Maradona, he told a similar story of how he acquired the shirt.

"Maradona was walking with two of his teammates," Hodge recalled.

Steve Hodge, left, claims Diego Maradona handed him the shirt he scored two goals with ©Getty Images

"I looked him in the eye, tugged on my shirt as if to say 'any chance swapping?', and he came straight across, motioned a prayer, and we exchanged shirts.

"And that was it.

"It was just as simple as that."

Hodge has said the shirt has been on display over the last two decades at the National Football Museum.

The online auction is due to be staged between April 20 and May 4.

Argentina beat England 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-final after Maradona’s two goals.

Maradona remarked that his first goal, where the ball visibly hit his hand, was "a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God".

For his second, the football great dribbled past numerous England players.

Argentina progressed to win the tournament for a second time, beating West Germany 3-2 in the final.