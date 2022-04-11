Estela Rodríguez Villanueva, one of the best judokas to come out of Cuba, has died at the age of 54 of cardiac arrest, after being hospitalised due to conditions connected to diabetes.

A silver medallist at both the Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games in the women's over-72 kilogram category, Rodríguez died at the 26 Surgical Clinical Hospital, according to national outlet JIT.

She became the first judoka from the nation to win the gold medal in the open category at the World Judo Championships in Belgrade in 1989 and was a two-time Pan American Games champion in the women's over-72kg and open class in Havana in 1991.

Estela Rodriguez, left, lost the Atlanta 1996 final to China's Sun Fuming ©Getty Images

Rodríguez was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Pan American Judo Confederation and was a coach for the national pre-selection team before her death.

She is to be cremated and her ashes taken to her hometown of Santiago de Cuba.

Rodríguez tested positive for the banned substance furosemide at the Atlanta 1996 Games, a diuretic drug, but was only issued a reprimand and was allowed to keep her medals.