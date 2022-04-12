Lebanon Minister of Sport Kallas visits NOC headquarters to discuss development of sport

Lebanese Minister of Youth and Sport, George Kallas, was welcomed by the Lebanese Olympic Committee (LOC) President Pierre Jalkh, during his visit to its headquarters in Baabda last week.

The purpose of his visit was to establish a "working dialogue" with LOC and align future plans to continue developing and promoting the practice of sports in the country.

President Jalkh acknowledged the Government for all the significant support and called for a closer collaboration between the Sports Ministry and the Lebanese Olympic Committee.

He also briefed the Sports Minister on Lebanon’s international sporting responsibilities.

Kallas, who was assigned as Sports Minister last year, conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister Najib Mikati who thanked LOC and all the athletes for carrying a positive reputation of the country around the world.

LOC President Pierre Jalkh, right, presented Minister of Sport George Kallas with a plaque of the Lebanese Olympic Committee ©Lebanese Olympic Committee

The LOC chief then took Minister Kallas on a tour across the headquarters and showed him the all facilities.

Other members of the LOC Executive Committee were also in attendance.

LOC has recently signed a cooperation agreement with the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC), aiming to create stronger sporting ties.

Lebanon competed at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing with Cesar Arnouk and Manon Ouassis participating in Alpine skiing and Elie Tawk in cross-country skiing.

Arnouk finished 38th in the men’s slalom and Ouassis finished 46th in the women’s slalom.

Elie Tawk finished the men’s 15 kilometres classic in 92nd and the men’s sprint free in 87th.