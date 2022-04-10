Olympic champions Fiji returned to the World Rugby Sevens Series in style as they beat New Zealand 28-17 in a scintillating final in Singapore.

Prior to the tournament, South Africa had won all four rounds of the season and six in a row but the eventual champions quickly ended all hopes of continuing their dominance with a 19-14 victory in the quarter-finals.

Australia beat an exciting Ireland team 21-19 in the bronze medal match to claim the final podium place.

Vuiviawa Naduvalo starred for the Fijians in what was a rematch of the Tokyo 2020 final as he crossed the line for two tries in the National Stadium.

It was the 10th score for him at the tournament.

"It was a very good final," said Fiji captain Tevita Daugunu.

"We knew we had to keep the ball away from New Zealand and for most of this final we did just that.

"The team stuck to the game plan perfectly and with it being Palm Sunday back home we hope this has made our family, friends and supporters happy."

In the bronze medal match, Australia flew into an early 14-0 lead in the first half through Corey Toole and Ben Marr before Ireland pulled it back.

However, a converted Dietrich Roache try had the Australians 21-14 up heading into the last minute.

Ireland's Andrew Smith scored out wide to make it 21-19 with the clock going red but a missed conversion dealt an agonising loss to his side.

After the match, Toole was named as Impact Player of the Tournament.

After five of the nine events this season, South Africa still lead the standings with 98 points while Australia and Argentina share second place on 83 points apiece.

The World Rugby Sevens Series heads to Vancouver for the next stage with competition set to take place on April 16 and 17.