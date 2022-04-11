Bullying and "unethical behaviour" allegations made against the International Swimming Federation (FINA) vice-president for Asia, Zhou Jihong at last year's re-arranged Olympic Games in Tokyo, have been comprehensively detailed by a whistleblower in a document shown to insidethegames.

Zhou, elected to her position in July 2021, is alleged to have been involved in an altercation with FINA judge Lisa Wright during the men's 10-metre platform final, with the diving Bureau Liaison criticising the New Zealand delegate for marking Chinese divers lower.

In that final, Cao Yuan and Yang Jian won gold and silver medals respectively for China, while Britain's Tom Daley won bronze.

An initial Ethics Panel judgement concluded on November 29 last year, but it was later revealed exclusively to insidethegames that a whistleblower had followed up with a separate complaint after being dissatisfied with the hearing outcome.

At the time of writing on March 9, the Ethics Panel judgement had not been made public on the FINA website, but has now been published.

Diving New Zealand (DNZ) and Wright initially sent a letter of complaint to the FINA executive director Brent Nowicki on September 6 last year of the allegations, with the Ethics Panel claiming it had no jurisdiction to decide on any of the complaints under the Rules of Protection from Harassment and Abuse.

FINA Technical Diving Committee (TDC) member Simon Latimer has been revealed as the whistleblower of the follow-up complaint, who sent a 10-page letter to Nowicki on December 20 about Zhou, China's first diving Olympic gold medallist after winning the women's 10m platform at Los Angeles 1984.

The complaint by the New Zealander corroborates the allegations made by DNZ and Wright and further provided a timeline of Zhou's alleged unethical behaviour, alleging she behaved improperly "on a number of occasions".

"I was the assistant referee for the men's platform final and I clearly observed this [abuse] occur," Latimer, a former diver officiating at his third consecutive Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020, said.

"Zhou Jihong's behaviour was defamatory and an absolute embarrassment to the sport of diving on the Olympic stage."

Latimer claimed that after the conclusion of the women's 3m springboard final on August 1, Zhou approached him and asked why Wright had awarded Chinese divers lower scores in the event, saying she "appeared annoyed" when he suggested speaking to the TDC member observing the judging.

He noted that Wright had received a judging evaluation of 99.2 per cent, regarded as a high standard and felt it was unnecessary to speak to her.

FINA Technical Diving Committee member Simon Latimer, right, has been revealed as the whistleblower in a case involving fellow New Zealander Lisa Wright, left, at last year's Olympic Games in Tokyo ©Diving New Zealand

Chen Ruolin, the Chinese TDC member asked for Latimer's phone number on August 3, which he provided.

Chen then sent a WhatsApp message to their colleague stating "Jihong said why did your judge give us such a low score", which Latimer replied "I think she gives all divers lower scores. More critical".

On August 4, Zhou approached Latimer during a training session prior to the women's platform preliminary competition asking if he had spoken to Wright but he said he had not as none of the TDC observers had expressed any concerns over her judging.

During the men's platform final on August 7, Latimer claimed Zhou could be seen coaching Yang Jian, the silver medallist, several times beside the staircase, of which he states many were unsure of the appropriateness of her coaching while holding her positions within FINA.

Zhou has been regarded as one of the key coaches in the development of Chinese diving, with the nation being dominant at Tokyo 2020, winning eight of the nine gold medals on offer.

Latimer adds that television coverage from the final shows Zhou had left her table, adding that "she cannot constructively review the performance of the divers and the judges in this specific event" and that she had a "conflict of interest".

The New Zealand delegate then attempted to congratulate Zhou with a handshake after the performances of the divers, but reportedly refused to accept the handshake, saying "no".

"Look at your scores, you don't like China," Latimer recalls Zhou saying to Wright after the judge attempted to congratulate her.

"I come from a very strict country, you need to learn to follow the rules and do your job.

"I am very unhappy with you, I will not forget."

Zhou Jihong has been accused of coaching Yang Jian during his men's 10m platform ©Getty Images

A similar allegation was made about Zhou dating back to a World Cup event in 2018.

Another TDC member claims they were approached by Zhou at Tokyo 2020, questioning a different diving judges' scores.

On two occasions, low scores given to Yang by Wright were regarded as appropriate by the TDC evaluator.

Latimer also noted that Wright had given one Chinese diver, Quan Hongchan, four scores of 10 from five dives in the women's equivalent final.

Another member of the TDC, Anke Piper, confirmed that Zhou was coaching Quan during the semi-finals and final of her event.

It is also alleged Zhou has been coaching while in the position of FINA diving Bureau Liaison as far back as 2017 at the Diving World Series in Kazan, as well as at FINA World Championships.

insidethegames received a video from a member of the diving community, alleging that Zhou was coaching and advising Chinese athletes at the 2017 FINA World Championships while holding the position of FINA Bureau Liaison.

Latimer welcomed the recommendation made by the FINA Reform Committees to scrap the Bureau Liaison position adding that he believes Zhou used the role to "advance her own interests, rather than the interests of diving as a whole".

He added that Zhou failed to attend at least part of one Bureau meeting during the Games as she was seen at a training session, providing input to Chinese coaches.

More concerns were raised by judges and TDC members at the Games regarding the highest judges - according to evaluations - not always being appointed to diving finals.

Latimer recalls that he had the highest cumulative average evaluation among international judges at Rio 2016, but was removed from further panels after the women's 3m springboard final.

After being provisionally appointed to the men's 10m platform final, but was removed again.

Zhou was then convinced by other members of the TDC to re-appoint him for the event, which he officiated.

Lisa Wright notably gave Quan Hongchan four scores of 10 in the women's 10m platform ©Getty Images

Concluding his letter, Latimer alleged the FINA vice-president "crossed the boundary" of what was "fair and ethical".

"Bullying, harassment and manipulation is completely unacceptable in diving and it is my job as a TDC member to stand up to that and advocate for a fair playing field," he wrote.

Latimer sent a follow-up email to Loïc Loutan, head of legal at FINA, on February 2 requesting the governing body to reveal what action it would take in regards to his complaint.

insidethegames contacted Latimer for comment, with the TDC member confirming that he received a response from FINA but was "disappointed" with the reply, stating he would "continue to liaise" with the organisation over the matter.

In 2009 a former diving head coach and referee accused Zhou of similar behaviour, saying in an interview with Sina Sports that Zhou was dissatisfied with the anonymous coach's work as a judge.

They had marked in favour of Liu Herui and Jiang Lishuang in the women’s 10m synchronised platform at the 2005 National Games instead of the favoured pair of Li Ting and Li Rao, reportedly angering Zhou, who was team leader of the Chinese national diving team.

They said winners of the medals were "predetermined", revealing who would win the next four gold medals at the 2009 edition of the Games after quitting during the event.

All four predicted champions won their respective titles.

In 2009, the anonymous source said Cao Yuan - the now-three-time Olympic champion - and partner Lin Yue should not have won the gold medal in the men's 10m synchronised platform, stating that Zhou Luxin and Wang Jiankai were the deserving winners.

At the time in response, Zhou replied to the accusations by saying it was normal to have predictions on who would win competitions.

"Everyone has predictions for each competition," said Zhou.

"When we participate in international competitions, the media will also predict how many gold medals China will win.

"I think everyone's predictions are based on the analysis of the athletes' strength, so this is still a normal phenomenon."

Li Ting was one of the divers said to be favoured by Zhou Jihong, according to a former diving head coach and referee ©Getty Images

In response to the claims of "hidden rules" on judging, Li Hua, director of the Swimming Management Centre of the General Administration of Sports of China said the statement was irresponsible and baseless.

"I think the statement of 'the gold medal is decided by default' is irresponsible and baseless," said Li.

"It can be seen from the strict refereeing measures adopted by this National Games and the process of the competition that in the extremely competitive National Games.

"In a match, no one can control the outcome of the match."

Insidethegames has contacted FINA and Zhou for comment on the whistleblower complaint.