Defending champions Sweden and Canada have progressed to the final of the World Men's Curling Championship in Las Vegas.

The round-robin stage's top two finishers recorded respective victories against Italy and the United States to book spots in tomorrow's final at Orleans Arena.

Sweden, thanks to the 8-4 win over Italy, are one match away from a fourth consecutive world title.

Swedish skip Niklas Edin opened the scoring in the second end with a hit which resulted in two points for his side.

By the time the match reached the fifth end, Sweden held a 3-1 lead, before Edin produced a game-changing raise take-out to add four points to the advantage.

Italy attempted to put together a much-needed response with skip Joël Retornaz securing a point in the sixth end to go with single-point steals in the seventh and eighth ends.

However, Italy conceded the game after Edin played a draw to take a point in the ninth end.

"That was superb," Edin, who has an opportunity to win his sixth world title, said.

"We really focussed hard for the playoffs here.

"We were precise with what we did there.

"We’re really happy that we took the opportunity to score the four points - a steal there and it could have been a totally different game.

"All in all, that was an outstanding performance by all the team members."

As well as chasing a fourth world crown in a row, the Swedes are the Olympic champions.

In the other semi-final, Canada defeated the US hosts 8-5.

After blanking the first end, Canada’s skip Brad Gushue performed a double take-out in the second end to score the first two points of the match.

The US responded in the next end by skip Korey Dropkin securing a point.

In the sixth end, when the score was 3-2 to Canada, Gushue produced a hit to add two points to increase the Canadian advantage to 5-2.

Despite trailing 6-3, the Americans refused to give in and in the ninth end and Dropkin’s draw resulted in two points for the hosts.

Nevertheless, Canada did enough in the final end to score two and win the match.

"The ice seemed okay," Gushue commented.

"We had some bad throws early in the game, but we cleaned it up.

"It’s been a long year and a lot of pressure, so getting a rest for a few hours definitely benefitted everybody."

Earlier in the day, Italy and the US succeeded in their qualification matches to reach the semi-finals.

The Italians cruised to a 10-4 triumph against Switzerland after scoring four in the first end of the game.

Meanwhile, Ross Paterson sealed a point in the final end to give the Americans a 6-4 triumph over Scotland.

The tournament is set to close tomorrow with Italy and the US meeting in the bronze-medal match and Sweden and Canada playing for gold after.