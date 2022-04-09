Defending champions South Africa finally lost in the World Rugby Sevens Series as the United States got the better of them in Singapore while New Zealand won all three of their group games despite spending 25 months on the sidelines.

The Kiwis, who had not played due to COVID-19 restrictions, began their campaign with a 12-10 victory against Argentina at the National Stadium.

Tries from Sam Dickson and Moses Leo gave Clark Laidlaw's side a slender victory as Felipe del Mestre was made to rue two missed conversions.

Three tries after 11 minutes led them to an impressive 19-7 win over Scotland while Wales offered little resistance to a 43-5 demolition in Pool C.

The results set a quarter-final tie with Samoa, who were also making a return after more than two years, as they finished second in Pool B following a 26-17 loss to Australia.

Australia topped the table after also beating Spain and England, 28-12 and 40-0, respectively.

South Africa suffered a rare loss in Pool A.

The Blitzbokke dispatched Canada and Kenya in their opening fixtures but could not find a way round the US who eventually topped the group.

Fiji then led the way in Pool D, pipping Ireland to pole position on points difference.

The Irish beat them 21-12 but stumbled to a 12-5 defeat to France which cost them a higher seeding for the quarter-finals.

As a result they have been drawn against a formidable US side.

Fiji, meanwhile, also face a tough challenge against South Africa in the final-eight while Australia and Argentina make up the last fixture in the opening knockout round.