Yee and Van Riel to feature at Arena Games Triathlon Series in Munich

The Arena Games Triathlon Series, which started in 2020, will host some of the world’s leading triathletes, as they compete for the chance to be crowned the first-ever triathlon esports world champion.

This event, which emerged as a result of a collaboration between Super League Triathlon and World Triathlon, will see athletes taking on all three of their disciplines under one roof.

The competition is scheduled take place tomorrow in Munich’s iconic Olympiapark, venue of the Munich 1972 Summer Olympics.

The Super League Triathlon’s triple mix format is comprised of three fast stages that requires athletes to complete a 200 metres swim in an Olympic pool followed by a 4 kilometres virtual bike leg and a 1 kilometre run, which is completed on self-powered curved treadmills.

The virtual cycle will see the triathletes use NEO 2T smart trainers, which will simulate a 4k circuit.

The men’s podium is likely to feature Belgium's Marten Van Riel and Olympic gold and silver medallist, Alex Yee of Britain.

Both triathletes are coming into this competition in great form.

Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Alex Yee is hoping for a win at the Arena Games Triathlon Series in Munich tomorrow © Getty Images

Van Riel recently claimed a dominant win in the Ironman 70.3 in Dubai.

Van Riel also secured a double at the 2021 Arena Games event in London and the 2020 event in Rotterdam.

Yee, known for his running speed, had a huge 2021 claiming a gold and silver at Tokyo 2021 as well as the overall win at the 2021 Super League Triathlon in Malibu.

In the women’s competition, the late withdrawal of the Rotterdam 2020 winner Jessica Learmonth of Britain has left the door open for compatriot Beth Potter to take the win.

Potter is also coming into tomorrow's event in good form after winning this year's Europe Triathlon Cup in Quarteira, Portugal.

She has raced in both previous Arena games Triathlon Series events, winning in London and coming a close second to Sophie Coldwell of Britain in Rotterdam.

Arena Games Triathlon Race Format explained 🤩



Who do you think will be crowned tomorrow? 👑 #AGTMunich pic.twitter.com/JxNZPXLMcN — Super League Triathlon (@SuperLeagueTri) April 8, 2022

A win from Potter and Yee would signal a continuation of British Super Triathlon success.

Other hopefuls in the women’s competition include Italy’s Illaria Zane and Germany’s Anabel Knoll and Laura Meißner who are both looking for a win on home turf.

The men’s and women’s heats will begin at 11.00 AM in Munich tomorrow, with the finals scheduled to be held later in the day.

In the heats, athletes will race twice with both stages following a swim-bike-run format.

Qualification for the finals will be achieved by the top-three finishers in each heat, plus the next two fastest athletes from across the two heats.

Triathletes that have qualified for the final will race three more times in a slightly altered format, which will see the second stage flipped to a run-bike-swim format.