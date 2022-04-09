University and Tertiary Sport New Zealand (UTSNZ) has agreed to a multi-year hosting agreement with Sport Manawatu and the Palmerston North City Council which will see the suburb of Papaioea hold one university championship competition each year.

The first sport that is scheduled to head to the area is the 2022 National Tertiary 3x3 basketball tournament due to take place on May 14 and 15.

This is anticipated to be played on campus at the Massey University Sport and Recreation Centre.

Either Massey University or the Central Energy Trust Arena are set to host later competitions in 2023 and 2024.

"UTSNZ, alongside its national sporting partners, is now delivering a competition structure that is recognised by students as a priority event and one which supports the aspirations of students whether as an athlete, coach, volunteer or sports administrator," UTSNZ executive director Sarah Anderson said.

The UTSNZ plans to host eight national championships this year ©UTSNZ

"More than that the events are creating opportunities not only to compete, but to connect, with students telling us that the inter-tertiary events are as much about social connectedness, identity and forming meaningful and lasting friendships, as they are about winning."

The UTSNZ is the leading organisation for New Zealand university and tertiary sport with the organisation being responsible for profile, delivery and quality of tertiary sport.

It plans to hold eight national championships this calendar year with badminton, basketball, 3x3 basketball, futsal, netball, rowing, ultimate - a flying disc discipline - and volleyball booked to be staged.

"The partnership is a great opportunity for the city and it’s a really good thing for Massey University too, as we are keen to play a role in delivering quality tertiary sport events," Jacob Oram, the sport advancement manager of Massey University, commented.