Accra 2023 organisers have met Ghana's Chief Imam and been assured of the cleric's spiritual backing.

Organising Committee officials including executive chairman Kwaku Ofosu-Asare paid a visit to Osman Nuhu Sharubutu to outline their aims for the African Games.

Ghana has never staged the African Games before.

Ofosu-Asare briefed the Chief Imam on the Organising Committee's progress to date, particularly in terms of facilities.

The Games Village is being constructed in Legon, where athletics and rugby facilities are also due to be used.

A new sports complex in the Borteyman area is due to play a central role in staging events, with a swimming centre being built as well as tennis courts and a venue for hosting indoor sports.

August 2023 has been identified as the most likely window for the next edition of the African Games.

Cricket is due to feature at the African Games for the first time in 2023 ©Getty Images

The holy month of Ramadan has begun and Accra 2023 reports that Ofosu-Asare asked the Chief Imam to keep Accra 2023 in his prayers.

Ghana's Chief Imam assured Ofosu-Asare that the African Games has his spiritual backing.

An Accra 2023 logo and eagle mascot, named ɔkɔdeɛ, were launched in late 2021.

Organisers have since approved a 23-sport programme, with teqball the sole demonstration sport to take the total to 24.

Arm wrestling, rugby union and cricket are due to make African Games debuts at Accra 2023.