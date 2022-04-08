Grant Holloway and Noah Lyles, who will defend their respective world 110 metres hurdles and 200m titles on the home ground of Oregon this summer, start their outdoor season tomorrow as the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series gets underway in Bermuda.

The field for the USA Track & Field (USATF) Bermuda Games at the Flora Duffy Stadium in Devonshire - which is making its own debut as a Continental Tour Gold meeting venue - will also include two Tokyo 2020 Olympic champions in Puerto Rico's women's 100m hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and 400m gold medallist Steven Gardiner of The Bahamas.

American Holloway, who earned silver in Tokyo and got back to the gold standard in last month’s World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, faces a field that includes Jamaica’s Olympic semi-finalist Damion Thomas, the 2021 National Collegiate Athletic Association indoor champion.

Lyles, who took Olympic 200m bronze last year, drops down to 100m along with his 18-year-old United States compatriot Erriyon Knighton, who missed a 200m medal by one place in Tokyo.

They will take on 100m specialists in fellow American Mike Rodgers and Jamaica’s 2011 world champion Yohan Blake.

Camacho-Quinn, who clocked 12.26sec in the Tokyo semi-finals - moving to joint fourth in the all-time rankings - will face strong opposition in the form of American hurdlers Gabbi Cunningham, the world indoor 60m hurdles bronze medallist, and Christina Clemons.

The Puerto Rican - Camacho-Quinn was born and raised in South Carolina but has chosen to represent the country where her mother was born - is also scheduled to run the 200m against Dezerea Bryant of the US, Anthonique Strachan of The Bahamas and Jamaica’s Briana Williams.

Gardiner will contest a 200m that will include Trinidad and Tobago’s new world indoor 400m champion Jereem Richards.

Olympic 100m hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico will compete in the opening World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting of the season in Bermuda tomorrow ©Getty Images

Meanwhile the men’s 400m will involve Grenada’s Kirani James, who has medals in that event from the last three Olympic Games, including a gold from 2012.

His rivals will include Machel Cedenio of Trinidad and Tobago and 2018 US champion Kahmari Montgomery.

Jamaica’s Olympic 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson moves back up her original specialist event of the 400m and will face Wadeline Jonathas of the US.

American Olympic 200m bronze medallist Gabby Thomas has already run wind-assisted times of 10.92 for 100m and 21.69 for 200m and this time she races the 100m along with compatriots Teahna Daniels, Javianne Oliver and Morolake Akinosun.

Ajeé Wilson, who ran away with the women's 800m gold in Belgrade last month, will make her outdoor season debut as she takes on fellow sub-two-minute performers Charlene Lipsey - American like Wilson - and Britain’s Ellie Baker.

Jamaica’s Janieve Russell, who finished fourth in Tokyo in a stupendous women’s 400m hurdles final, goes up against 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Ashley Spencer and 2015 world bronze medalist Cassandra Tate, both American.

In the men’s 1500m, Brahim Kaazouzi of Morocco has the fastest personal best at 3min 31.62sec and faces Canada's Marco Arop, Kenya's Kamar Etyang, Germany’s Amos Bartelsmeyer and Britain's Kyle Langford.

Britain's Abigail Irozuru takes on fellow Tokyo Olympian Quanesha Burks, who finished fifth in Belgrade, plus Sha'Keela Saunders, Erica Bougard and Akela Jones in the long jump, while Olympic fourth-place finisher Shanieka Ricketts of Jamaica goes in the triple jump.

Jones is from Barbados, while Saunders and Bougard represent the US.

The World Athletics Continental Tour is the second-ranked one-day competition series behind the Diamond League.

Twelve meetings were confirmed as part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold calendar for 2022, with New York and Bermuda being the latest additions to the circuit.