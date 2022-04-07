Medal-laden field descends on Meiringen for start of IFSC World Cup season

A high-class field has assembled in Meiringen for the first event of the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup season, including all six boulder medallists from last year's World Championships.

Men's and women's boulder competition is scheduled to take place across three days at the Swiss venue, and the Japanese men's team looks particularly strong.

It is headlined by world champion Kokoro Fujii, World Championship runner-up Tomoa Narasaki and Yoshiyuki Ogata, the man who topped last season's World Cup boulder standings.

The 12-strong French contingent registered to compete includes World Championship bronze medallist Manuel Cornu.

Spanish teenager Alberto Ginés López, the first-ever Olympic sport climbing champion, is also set to compete.

Ginés López's Tokyo 2020 gold medal was won in a competition which combined boulder, lead and speed climbing.

Boulder and lead climbing will be combined again at Paris 2024, where speed climbing will be a standalone medal event.

Czech Adam Ondra won the men's event at this venue last season, but is not on the entry list.

World champion Kokoro Fujii is among a strong Japanese contingent in Meiringen ©Getty Images

Natalia Grossman will begin women's competition as the favourite after winning both World Cup and World Championship boulder titles in 2021.

Grossman is one of 13 American athletes on the entry list.

Slovenia's Janja Garnbret, the Olympic champion, figures to be one of Grossman's principle rivals, having finished second in the World Cup boulder standings last season.

Garnbret also won last season's World Cup leg in Meiringen.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Miho Nonaka is the headline name in the Japanese women's team.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus are barred from IFSC competition, so will be absent from Meiringen.

Women's European bouldering champion Viktoria Meshkova is among the leading Russians who therefore miss out.

Qualification is on the agenda tomorrow at the Haslital Climbing Center, followed by semi-finals on Saturday (April 9) and finals on Sunday (April 10).