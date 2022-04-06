Some key sessions already sold out as World Athletics Championships Oregon22 marks 100 days to go

Tickets for some key sessions for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 have already sold out, organisers have announced as they mark today’s 100 days to go milestone.

The 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships will see the event hosted for the first time in the United States, with competition running from July 15 to 24 at the recently rebuilt Hayward Field.

A WCH Oregon22 statement says: "Some sessions have already sold out, with tickets selling fast for other sessions."

Sarah Massey, the Oregon22 chief executive, added: "We are very excited to mark this milestone of 100 days until we welcome the world to Oregon.

"We are now in the final push to the World Athletics Championships, and we cannot wait for the action to begin and to experience history-making moments with fans and participants from across the state, the country, and the globe."

Events are being held in Portland on Friday (April 8) in conjunction with the 100-days to go milestone.

The Museum of World Athletics (MOWA) will officially open its in-person heritage exhibit connected to WCH Oregon22 in Pioneer Place.

The exhibit is billed to be "a stunning visual experience celebrating the sport of track and field and its history."

MOWA has already established a 3D fully virtual museum of athletics that takes people on an interactive journey through the history of athletics, highlighting legends of the sport including Paavo Nurmi, Jesse Owens, Fanny Blankers-Koen, Irena Szewinska, Carl Lewis, Marie-Jose Perec, Jan Zelezny, Allyson Felix, and Usain Bolt.

Portland is also due to be the site of the first leg of the World Wide Welcome (WWW) Youth Relay.

Each leg of the relay will be dedicated to one of the 200-plus global track and field teams that will be making their way to WCH Oregon22.

Registered youth groups are assigned a nation to welcome, receive a relay leg kit including an official WWW relay baton, banners, and flags, and have the chance to submit a welcome message for their paired nation that will be shared with athletes in the Athletes Village at WCH Oregon22.

Earlier this week, the second video in the Next Stop Oregon campaign was released.

So far the campaign has highlighted United States athletes Devon Allen, fourth in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics men’s 110 metres hurdles final, and women’s long jumper and high hurdler Taliyah Brooks.

"Our team has been working hard to develop plans and programming to make this event the best of all worlds," said Massey.

"From youth engagement to the athlete experience, from in-stadium innovations to digital transformation, we are aiming to be the new blueprint for the hosting of major sports championships in the future."

The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 are expected to involve 2,000 athletes from more than 200 nations. with competition due to be held from July 15 to 24.