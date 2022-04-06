Cuban Government clears the way for professional boxers to be officially sanctioned by country

Cuba’s Government has cleared the way for the first professional boxers to be officially sanctioned by the country in over 60 years.

Cuban state television has reported that the "Domadores de Cuba" will take part in professional events after a deal with Golden Ring Promotions in Mexico.

"Our boxers are going to be professional and Olympic champions," national team coach Rolando Acebal said.

Cuban Boxing Federation (FCB) President Alberto Puig outlined plans for several Cuban boxers to make their debuts on a professional bill in Mexico scheduled for May.

"Three and a half years ago, a serious analysis began that has resulted in the approved agreement and well seen by the direction of the country's sport and the FCB with Golden Ring Promotions, for the representation of Cuba in its entry into professional boxing," Puig said in a statement.

"The continuous sports and competitive preparation of Cuban boxers to continue representing and raising the name of Cuban boxing in all competitions and the economic benefits it represents for boxers coaching and medical staff are the main objectives."

President of Golden Ring Promotions Gerard Saldivar added: "It is a privilege to have reached this historic agreement with the Cuban sports authorities that marked a before and after in boxing."

Arlen Lopez has won successive Olympic middleweight gold medals and could well be seen in a professional ring this year ©Getty Images

"We will seek to place Cuban boxers in the rankings of all the professional boxing organisations for whom we have a deep respect," Saldivar added.

"The boxers will have the full support of the Cuban sports authorities, they will train in Havana and travel to take part in professional fights."

It is expected that around half a dozen boxers will take part in the initial event believed to be scheduled for Aguascalientes, Mexico where a group of Cuban boxers have been training over the last few months.

It is understood that there will be at least three or four other events throughout the year and that the new deal could open the way for fighters such as Tokyo 2020 Olympic champions Andy Cruz, Roniel Iglesias, Julio Cesar La Cruz and Arlen Lopez to take part.

It is thought that fighters will receive 80 per cent of the purse for each fight with trainers expected to pick up 15 per cent and medical staff to receive five per cent.

Teofilio Stevenson won three successive Olympic heavyweight gold medals from 1972 to 1980 but refused all offers to turn professional ©Getty Images

"This is a ray of hope for Cuban boxing," trainer Alberto González told Reuters.

"It would be very beneficial for Cuba because the country’s economic situation is dire and it is a way to help the boxers families financially," he added.

The "Domadores de Cuba" team had competed in the World Series of Boxing (WSB), a semi-professional tournament, and won three of the five competitions in which they took part from 2014 to 2018.

Since 1962, when former President Fidel Castro outlawed professional boxing, only those who defected had made it into the ring.

Cuban enjoyed tremendous success in Olympic boxing with Teofilio Stevenson claiming three successive heavyweight gold medals, a feat later emulated by countryman Felix Savon.

Neither turned professional despite substantial offers to do so.