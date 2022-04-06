Concerns over the price of Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup tickets and accommodation have been raised by Irresistibles Français, the French national team’s largest supporters' association.

The organisation has claimed between 30 to 50 of its 1,000 members are planning to attend the tournament later this year.

This reportedly compares to 600 members, who followed the team at Russia 2018 when the French squad secured their second men’s FIFA World Cup.

Fabian Tosolini, a member of the association, told French newspaper L’Equipe that he will not travel to Qatar 2022 and will miss his first national team match since 2016.

Tosolini said fans had been reluctant to attend the tournament due to concerns over the "rights of workers, women and sexual minorities", as well as accommodation and ticketing challenges.

"The World Cup could be summed up in the stands for wealthy supporters, celebrities and Instagram and TikTok influencers from Dubai," Tosolini said.

"Accommodations can only be booked with tickets.

"But affordable accommodations are scarce and many are already taken by people who bought their tickets during the general public sale.

"We end up with very remote accommodation, with no transport solution, or at exorbitant prices.

"I really blame those at FIFA who deprived us of these moments of sharing by voting as they did twelve years ago.

"Money will not allow those who make the success of the FIFA Cup world, the beauty of the stands, the fervour of the matches, to participate."

France will seek to win their second successive FIFA World Cup at Qatar 2022 ©Getty Images

FIFA yesterday launched the second random selection draw sales period for the tournament, following the finals draw last week.

The governing body said fans can now place their requests for their preferred opening fixtures.

The phase will run until April 28 and will offer fans the opportunity to request tickets to up to two matches per day at the beginning of the group stage.

FIFA said this is an "unprecedented benefit" due to the compact nature and short travel times between all tournament venues.

Fans are able to apply for individual match tickets and four-stadium ticket series, with the latter seeing spectators attend four different matches on successive days.

Accessibility tickets for disabled people and those with limited mobility are also available, as well as conditional tickets for second round matches, should their nation advance.

FIFA said fans will be notified of the outcome of their applications no earlier than May 31.

A total of 804,186 tickets were sold during the first sales phase.

Home fans in Qatar were the top buyers, followed by those in the United States, England, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates.

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar will take place from November 21 to December 18.