Winter Olympians have shared their journeys with 100 students from Forrest Primary in Canberra in the latest activity carried out under the Australian Olympic Committee's (AOC) Olympics Unleashed programme.

Beijing 2022 Closing Ceremony flagbearer and Sami Kennedy-Sim, moguls skier Britt Cox - a four-time Olympian - and Beijing 2022 top-five monobob pilot Bree Walker all showed up to help students understand how to overcome life’s obstacles, set goals and build self-confidence.

Kennedy-Sim shared how overcoming challenges throughout her career, including suffering a stroke before her first Olympics, made the ski cross racer stronger.

"It's such an uplifting experience to connect with the students and share lessons I've learnt along this Olympic road," she said.

"No mater what these students are aiming for - in sport, the arts, their study - they will come across some challenges along the way.

"Knowing it's okay to ask for help, to work with people to get through hard times and see setbacks as an opportunity will help you no matter what your goal is.

"The students had some incredible questions, it really blew me away.

"I hope they took away some great lessons from our Olympic experiences and can apply them in their own lives."





Walker, who grew up harbouring Olympic ambitions, shared a flashback from her past.

"As well as a bobsledder, I studied to be a PE teacher, coming back to primary schools is always a big love of mine," Walker said.

"I remember being in their shoes - watching the Olympics on TV and having an athlete coming to our school.

"To have the chance to share our story and help inspire these students is an incredible part of being an Australian Olympian.

"We talked a lot about goals and each student got their own goal setting card - so they can go home, think about some things they want to achieve and then write them down - setting those goals down is the first step to achieving them."





Forrest primary teacher Tara Durnin gave a glowing assessment of the event.

"The whole presentation was amazing and incredibly well done," Durnin said.

"The athletes were incredibly well spoken and engaging.

"We had so many students come up to us after telling us how much they loved it."

Olympics Unleashed is an AOC programme which takes Olympians and aspiring Olympians into Australian schools to inspire and motivate students, with the help of State Government.