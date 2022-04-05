Polish Sports Minister Kamil Bortniczuk says the country favours the exclusion of Russia from every Olympic International Federation (IF) until peace has been restored in Ukraine and the country has received compensation for the Russian invasion.

Bortniczuk also insisted that the Russians eligible to compete under a neutral flag should only be those who "oppose the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine".

"We are in favour of excluding Russians from all sports federations led by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) until the completion of the peace process and compensations to Ukraine," Bortniczuk is widely reported to have said following a meeting of the European Union Council for Education, Youth, Culture and Sports.

"Only after compensations to Ukraine can they again qualify for participation in world sports, sports competitions."

The IOC has recommended IFs ban Russian athletes, as well as Belarusian competitors, from all international competitions.

The IOC also urged IFs and event organisers to move all competitions from Belarus and Russia.

However, it has not suspended either National Olympic Committee or taken any action against Russian IOC members.

Kamil Bortniczuk believes Russian athletes eligible to compete under a neutral flag should need to prove they "oppose the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine" ©Twitter/SPORT_GOV_PL

Russia and Belarus - which is providing military assistance to the invasion - have been largely exiled from international sport since the attack began.

Athletes from neither country were allowed to compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics and all 40 Olympic IFs have banned their national teams.

More than 50 Russian National Federations have launched or intend to launch an appeal against such bans to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Bortniczuk also accused Russia of using its financial might to secure Board positions at IFs.

"In recent years, Russia has been pursuing an aggressive diplomatic policy, essentially buying seats on the Boards of key sports federations, since a rich sponsor with Russian capital followed the candidate," Bortniczuk said.

"Therefore, the exclusion of Russian capital should also come at the same time."

Umar Kremlev and Vladimir Lisin are the two active Russian Presidents of Olympic IFs, respectively leading the International Boxing Association and International Shooting Sport Federation.

The IOC, led by Thomas Bach, left, has stopped short of suspending its Russian members or the National Olympic Committee ©Getty Images

Uzbekistan-born Alisher Usmanov has stood aside as International Fencing Federation (FIE) President.

Bortniczuk did accept that Russian athletes who condemn the actions of the Government should be allowed to compete.

"It is necessary to separate the issue of representatives of the Russian Federation and Russians playing, for example, in the Premier League," he added.

"My position, like the position of [Sports] Ministers from the UK, USA, Australia, is that sometimes these [sportspeople] perform without representing the Russian Federation.

"Their performance may be made dependent on their clear position in the context of what is happening in Ukraine. This may have more positive consequences than the complete exclusion of all Russians from the opportunity to play sports."

Oleg Matytsin, Russia's Sports Minister, has hit back at Bortniczuk.

Bortniczuk’s comments were "unprofessional and inappropriate", Matytsin said, as reported by state news agency TASS.

Bortniczuk "does not adequately assess everything that is happening now in sports", according to Matytsin.

Oleg Matytsin branded Kamil Bortniczuk's comments ©Getty Images

"Poland has rich traditions in sports and in the Olympic Movement, we must position itself as a guarantor of sustainable development and seek ways to build relationships with countries, despite the complexity of the political situation," Matytsin added.

"Sport is becoming important as a mechanism for political conflict resolution.

"Athletes should not be discriminated against."

Images of civilian bodies in Bucha have led to fresh claims that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine.

Human Rights Watch has documented several laws-of-war violations against civilians in areas occupied by the Russian military, although Russia denies these claims.

The United Nations has confirmed more than 1,400 civilian deaths, but the true figure is believed to be far higher.