A three-party agreement which aims to ensure close collaboration should Crans-Montana be awarded the 2027 Alpine Ski World Championships has been signed.

Swiss-Ski, the Crans-Montana Ski Lift company and the Association of Communes of Crans-Montana have come together for the accord, which provides the general framework for the organisation of the World Championships.

The agreement anticipates legal, operational and organisational requirements and allows for infrastructure, logistics, transport and accommodation preparation, it is claimed.

The sharing of skills and mutual support is also written into the agreement.

Crans-Montana is one of four bidders for the 2027 edition of the International Ski Federation's (FIS) marquee event.

Narvik in Norway, Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany and Soldeu in Andorra are also seeking to host the World Championships.

The FIS Council is expected to select a host on May 25, the day before the FIS Congress.

"In the hope that the FIS will award the World Championships to Swiss-Ski and Crans-Montana, with this framework contract we have taken an important step with a view to organising this major event," Swiss-Ski chief executive Bernhard Aregger said.

Switzerland last hosted the Alpine Ski World Championships in 2003 ©Getty Images

"The foundation stone has been laid so that 40 years after the last World Championships on the Haut-Plateau, major festivals can once again be held in Valais."

Switzerland has not hosted the Alpine Ski World Championships since 2003, with Crans-Montana the last host in 1987.

Garmisch-Partenkirchen is a two-time host, most recently in 2011.

The only time Norway has hosted the event is when Alpine competition at the 1952 Winter Olympics also held that status, while Andorra would be a first-time host nation.

Crans-Montana and Garmisch-Partenkirchen both hosted Alpine Ski World Cup legs this season.

Soldeu staged the 2018-2019 campaign's end-of-season finale, and is due to do the same next season.

Narvik is in the north of Norway, in the Arctic Circle, and is currently less established as an Alpine skiing venue than its rivals.

The Norwegian Government has pledged to inject NOK280 million (£24 million/$32 million/€29 million) to assist with the organisation of the World Championships.