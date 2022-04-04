The Finnish Olympic Committee has been plunged into further turmoil after weightlifter Anni Vuohijoki stepped down from the Board over allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Vuohijoki confirmed in a post on social media that accusations had been levelled against her and agreed to leave her position as an athlete representative on the Board after taking the matter to the Finnish Sports Ethics Center (Suek).

An investigation has now been launched by Suek into a possible serious ethical violation during the Beijing 2022 Olympics.

The allegations against Vuohijoki come after Mika Lehtimäki resigned as head of the Finnish Olympic Committee’s Top Sports Unit over claims that he had sent inappropriate text messages to two female colleagues.

"Two hours after Mika Lehtimäki resigned on March 28, I received an email in which the chairman of the Olympic Committee made an accusation that I was suspected of sexual harassment," Vuohijoki wrote in an open letter, as reported by Finnish newspaper Hufvudstadsbladet.

"It did not say what happened or who it was.

"The time and place were stated.

Finnish news agency STT has reported that Vuohijoki is suspected of harassing players in Finland’s men’s gold medal-winning ice hockey team during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, although Harri Nummela, head of the Finnish Ice Hockey Association, has denied the accusations.

"According to the information we have received, none of the players have experienced inappropriate use or sexual harassment at the Olympics," said Nummela.

But Nummela said he welcomed the investigation, insisting "by no means do the hockey association and the players downplay this".

Finnish Olympic Committee chairman Jan Vapaavuori said he had been in touch with Vuohijoki following her decision to step down.

"Based on this [allegation of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment], I have had a conversation with Anni Vuohijoki," said Vapaavuori.

"The [Finnish] Olympic Committee has referred the matter to Suek."

The Finnish Ice Hockey Association said it was unaware of any inappropriate behavior towards players during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, but did not want to downplay the allegation ©Getty Images

Suek confirmed that it had launched an investigation into the case to get a "clear picture of what happened".

"In order to guarantee a reliable investigation, it is always very important that everyone who knows something about it brings out their own attention and experience," said Jouko Ikonen, investigation manager for Suek.

"All contacts will be treated confidentially as always at Suek."

Vuohijoki competed in the women’s 63 kilograms category at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

She achieved bronze at the 2018 European Championships.

Lehtimäki’s resignation came less than a month after the Finnish Olympic Committee announced the extension of his contract.

Lehtimäki had initially been appointed to his position in 2018, with the organisation opting to extend his tenure until the end of 2024.