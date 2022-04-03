The Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy have been accused of failing to provide assurances of safety for LGBTIQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex, queer or questioning) fans seeking to attend this year’s Men’s FIFA World Cup.

Concerns have been expressed over the safety of LGBTIQ+ fans at the tournament, due to Qatar’s strict anti-LGBTIQ+ laws.

Homosexuality is illegal in the host nation.

An international group of 16 organisations focused on LGBTIQ+ rights called for safety reassurances prior to the tournament.

The coalition has claimed that Qatar 2022 has failed to respond to eight action points, which had been requested 15 months ago.

According to the BBC, the group said there has been a "high level of cooperation" with FIFA.

A letter was published by the coalition, which called for progress to be made prior to the tournament.

"Progress has been slow, reassurances about the safety of LGBTIQ+ people and the mechanisms in place to ensure safety have not been adequate," the letter said.

"If acknowledgement of the issues facing LGBTIQ+ people in Qatar and reassurances of safety cannot be offered, we will be forced to question if the risk facing LGBTIQ+ people wanting to attend or work at the World Cup in Qatar is too high.

"Further meetings are planned with both FIFA and the Supreme Committee in the coming weeks where it is hoped progress can be made."

Athlete Ally, Discover Football, the European Gay and Lesbian Sports Association, the Fare network, the Federation of Gay Games, Football v Homophobia, Hidayah and the International Supporters Council are among the organisations to have signed the letter.

The signatories also include ILGA World, ILGA Asia, Leap Sports, Pride House International, MantiQitna, Mosaic, Queer Khaleeji and You Can Play.

Organisers have been urged to make progress prior to the FIFA World Cup opening in November ©Getty Images

The action points include calls for Qatar to repeal laws or regulations that target LGBTIQ+ people and provide explicit safety guarantees for LGBTIQ+ people against harassment, arrest or detention.

The coalition also calls for organisers to guarantee the right of entry to Qatar for LGBTIQ+ persons planning to attend the tournament, as well as the freedom of expression for all people in the country, inside and outside of stadiums.

Appropriate training in dealing with the LGBTIQ+ community, adequate facilities in stadia for LGBTIQ+ persons, and ensuring there is no censorship or ban on discussion of LGBTIQ+ issues in the local and international media or in broadcasting have also been called for.

FIFA and the Supreme Committee have also been requested to communicate a clear welcome to Qatar for LGBTIQ+ persons planning to attend FIFA World Cup, as well as freedom of expression for all people in the country, inside and outside of stadiums.

Organisers have been requested to work with stakeholders from the international community and regional LGBTIQ+ community to ensure the long-term safety of LGBTIQ+ persons in the region.

Hassan Al-Thawadi, secretary general of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, separately told the BBC earlier this week that Qatar 2022 would ensure everybody will feel welcome and secure when attending the tournament.

Al-Thawadi said Qatar was a "relatively conservative country", but reiterated the host nation’s position that all fans would be welcome.

He said "hospitality and welcoming people" was part of the nation’s culture.

A Qatar 2022 security official had told the Press Association news agency this week that rainbow flags could be confiscated from LGBTIQ+ fans at the tournament, suggesting this would protect them from being attacked by others.

Tournament organisers had said in December that rainbow flags would be allowed.

The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 18.