Infront X closes all Russian operations due to sanctions placed on the country

Digital sports media company Infront X has closed all of its Russian operations, following the invasion of Ukraine, with the move expected to be completed by the end of May.

Infront X state that the closure is mainly due to sanctions placed against Russia by the international community.

It also cites the fact that demand by customers for services provided in Russia has come to a standstill.

"The current circumstances caused by Russia's war against Ukraine make it impossible to operate our dedicated office in Saint Petersburg," said Philip Sharpe, managing director of Infront X.

"We very much regret this step as it impacts a long-standing and loyal team of experts.

"We are now in the process of offering opportunities to relocate and to work from elsewhere to as many of our 50 staff members in Russia as possible.

"I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank those colleagues that we must let go for their contribution to Infront X's business success and wish them all the very best for the future.

Russia's attack on Ukraine has sparked international outcry ©Getty Images

"We have ensured that we maintain services for our international customers through resources outside of Russia at the highest quality levels."

Infront X is the latest company to cease operations in Russia following its offensive on Ukraine.

McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Starbucks and Heineken are some of the latest businesses to halt activity in Russia after mounting pressure to act.

It is not just business, but sport too, that has placed sanctions on Russia and its ally in Belarus.

All 40 Olympic International Federations have banned the Russian and Belarusian flags, and only a small minority - which includes the International Judo Federation and International Tennis Federation - are allowing athletes to compete as neutrals.

The International Olympic Committee recommended any international events scheduled to take place in Russia or Belarus were cancelled or moved.

Saint Petersburg was stripped of the UEFA Champions League final, all remaining International Skiing Federation World Cup legs in Russia were abandoned and the country eventually lost the rights to stage this year's World Championship in men's volleyball.

Infront X works with multiple sporting organisations including FIFA, UEFA, and the International Paralympic Committee.