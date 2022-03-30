Ruiz becomes second Cuban to defect at AMBC Elite Boxing Championships

Herich Ruiz has become the second competitor to desert the Cuban team at the American Boxing Confederation Elite Men’s and Women’s Championships in Guayaquil.

Ruiz took bronze at the 2021 World Championships in Belgrade in the men's cruiserweight division, but left Cuba's delegation after the weigh-in for his semi-final against American Arjan Iseni in the Ecuadorian city.

As reported by Marca, the Cuban Boxing Federation accused Ruiz of turning "his back on the commitment assumed for this competition and the plans that involved him".

His compatriot Kevin Brown in the men's light middleweight class also left his teammates on the eve of the Championships.

In the other cruiserweight semi-final, Ecuador's Carlos Andrés Mina Caicedo booked his place in the final courtesy of a unanimous points decision victory over World Championships silver medallist Keno Machado of Brazil.

Another home favourite in Jhancarlo Anchico Mina reached the men's light welterweight final, overcoming Dominican Republic's Elvis Johnaury del Castillo Linares on a split decision.

He will face Colombia's Jose Manuel Viafara Fori in the final after a unanimous points triumph over Canada's Wyatt Sanford.

Ecuadorian Jose Rodriguez progressed past Jonathan Conceicao de Oliveira Soares of Brazil to reach the light middleweight final against Mexico's Marco Alonso Verde Álvarez.

In the women's featherweight semi-finals, Amelia Moore of the United States clinched a unanimous 5-0 win against Puerto Rico's Ashleyann Lozada Motta, a feat repeated by Leilany Noshbet Reyes Moreno of Guatemala against Paraguay's Minerva Magali Montiel Mereles.

The only knockout victory of the day came courtesy of the US' Jamar Talley against Brazilian Ramon Batagello Souza in the men's heavyweight division.

Carlos Antonio Rodriguez Moreno of Mexico notched a unanimous points decision win against Marlon Andres Hurtado Colorado in the other semi-final.

The men's and women's finals are set to be held tomorrow and on Friday (April 1) in Guayaquil.