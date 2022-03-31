Argentina to defend title at FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup as Ukraine fail to make trip

Ukraine, due to have played the opening match against Ireland at the postponed International Hockey Federation (FIH) Women’s Junior World Cup in the South African town of Potchefstroom, have been unable to make the trip.

Instead the curtain-raiser will involve the hosts and England in a tournament taking place in South Africa for the first time.

England’s best placing in this competition was fourth, which they achieved in 2009 and 2013.

For Ireland, it will be a first appearance at this competition.

The Junior Green Army was invited after other teams, including Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Belgium and Spain withdrew due to ongoing pandemic circumstances.

Ukraine have been unable to make the journey to South Africa in order to take part in the FIH Women's Junior World Cup which starts in Potchefstroom tomorrow ©FIH

Ireland’s Christina Hamill says the team in green have been motivated by the performance of their senior women at the 2018 World Cup, when they won silver against all the odds.

"I think it’s a privilege to be involved and to get to play in such a high-end tournament," she said.

"Hopefully we’ll come back with a medal around our neck."

This will be the ninth edition of the event which began in 1989.

The Netherlands hold the record number of victories, three, but Argentina are the defending champions, having won their second title the last time the event took place in 2016 in Santiago.

Argentina, who have also been runners-up on three occasions. will open their defence with a match against Austria tomorrow.

The Netherlands, beaten 4-2 in the 2016 final, will also open tomorrow against the United States.