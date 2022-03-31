Chinese national track cycling coach Theo Bos has said internal competition will help improve the squad, with the country preparing for a home Asian Games later this year.

Bos began coaching the Chinese sprint teams this year, with the Dutchman having ended his successful cycling career last year.

The 38-year-old won five world titles on the track across sprint, keirin and kilometre time trial events.

Bos also won silver in the men’s sprint event at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games.

He opted to retire after missing out on a place in the Dutch squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year and agreed to take a coaching role with the Chinese national team.

Bos told Chinese state-run news service CGTN that he had brought together the best Chinese riders and was hopeful internal competition would drive standards in the team.

"We started with two big groups for women and men," said Bos, who is expected to coach China through to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

"I wanted to see all of the best riders in China.

"I wanted to see them over a period of time, for example two months, to see how they are performing, how they are training and what their progression is.

"It is important to see the steepness of the curve of progression.

"The internal competition makes the team better.

"Over a period of time when we have more training and races, then we will see who is the best.

"When you are at this high level, it is the minor details that can make the difference."

China celebrated women's team sprint gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

China have enjoyed success on the track at the Olympic Games, with Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi winning women's team sprint gold at Tokyo 2020.

Zhong also won the event at Rio 2016 with Gong Jinjie.

China will seek home success at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games later this year.

The nation won the men’s and women’s team sprint titles at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, as well as the men’s team pursuit title.

The Asian Games are scheduled to take place between September 10 to 25.