The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed the Ukraine team are unable to compete at the upcoming Women’s Junior World Cup in South Africa due to the ongoing conflict in the nation.

The FIH said the National Federation had informed the global governing body its team would not be able to participate.

FIH chief executive Thierry Weil praised the efforts of The Netherlands and Poland’s National Federations to help support the Ukrainian team.

"The Ukrainian Hockey Association has informed us today that their women’s junior team will not be able to participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup eventually, despite its tireless efforts to try to make it possible," Weil said.

"This is of course a very sad situation, first and foremost for all members of the team, especially the players, and I would like, on behalf of FIH, to reassert our full solidarity with the Ukrainian hockey community at this terrible time.

"I would also like to extend our sincerest thanks to the Hockey Associations of Poland and The Netherlands, as well as the Dutch club of HV Victoria, for their tremendous efforts in providing support to the team in the last couple of weeks.

"We wish a lot of strength to everyone within the Ukrainian hockey community.

"Our thoughts are with them.

"And we hope that peace will be restored as soon as possible."









The Polish Hockey Association collected members of the Ukrainian team earlier this month on the Polish-Ukrainian border, with a bus taking the players to the Central Sports Centre in Walcz.

Players were able to train at Lake Radun.

The team then travelled to Berlin, where they were received by members of the Royal Dutch Hockey Association.

HV Victoria helped to support members of the team, with the club thanking members of the public for donations, including clothing.

The club had expressed hope earlier this month that the members of the Junior World Cup team would be able to attend, with younger players and those not members of the squad remaining in Victoria.

The FIH has confirmed Ukraine will not be replaced in the tournament, with their matches cancelled.

The tournament will now feature 15 teams, with Pool B now comprising South Africa, England and Ireland.

Austria were added to the tournament earlier this month by the FIH as a replacement for Russia.

Russia were excluded from participating at the tournament following International Olympic Committee recommendation in response to the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

The tournament will take place from April 1 to 12 in Potchefstroom.