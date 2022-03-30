Managing fame and fortune among topic of focus at Kenyan NOC Athletes' Commission Forum

Personal branding and managing fame and fortune were among the topics discussed during the National Olympic Committee of Kenya’s (NOC-K) Athletes' Commission Forum.

The two-day workshop was staged at the Kenyatta University Conference Centre and covered a series of subjects with the aim of ensuring athletes' views are central to decision-making.

Humphrey Kayange, chair of the Athletes’ Commission and NOC-K’s athletes’ representative, was among the speakers as he gave a talk about the safeguarding of athletes.

Tony Karuru, financial officer for NOC-K, looked to enhance athletes’ abilities to manage their own finance.

Peter Gacheru, head of the NOC-K Marketing Commission and chief executive of Inter Management Group Kenya, addressed athletes about personal branding and managing fame and fortune.

"We need to build a personal brand around you athletes, learn the importance of social media, what is too much, how you can remain relevant in the digital world while building a personal connection with fans, friends and stakeholders whilst balancing mental health," Gacheru told Kenyan radio station Capital FM.

"As athletes, find ways to engage your fans and remain relevant in between Games."

The meeting was reportedly well received by athletes as they were given the chance to have their say on several topics.

"This is a great forum for me, the topics especially on planning of finances and mental health which has affected me," added cyclist Edwin Ndung'u.

"I will try to sensitise fellow athletes on this."