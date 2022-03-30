Vancouver Councillor withdraws call for now about Olympic referendum on 2030 Winter Olympics bid

Vancouver Mayoral candidate Colleen Hardwick withdrew a motion to have a question about a referendum on the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games added to a November’s municipal election ballot but has vowed to re-introduce the topic at a later date.

Hardwick had submitted the motion to city staff at the beginning of March but had been advised that other Councillors would not support it.

Although Hardwick had insisted that she had a seconder for her motion, incumbent Mayor Kennedy Stewart has insisted that such a clause would come into conflict with the Memorandum of Understanding signed last December with first nation groups.

"Councillor Hardwick’s action violates the signed agreement violates the signed agreement between the Governments of Vancouver and Whistler with the Musqueam, Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh and Líl̓wat upon whose unceded lands our cities are built," Stewart said.

Hardwick is reported to have opposed a bid for the Games.

I will not second this motion. I urge other councillors to consider what supporting @CllrHardwick's decision to essentially tear up our MOU says about their own commitments to reconciliation. 4/4#vanpoli — Kennedy Stewart (@kennedystewart) March 24, 2022

"The wise thing was to pull it now and spend the next two weeks talking to Vancouverites," Hardwick told the Vancouver Sun newspaper.

"People should have a say in the lead-up to the 2030 Olympics.

"Vancouver electors and residents have not yet had the opportunity to express their views on this important matter that affects them,"

Hardwick claimed that she would present the motion again in two weeks.

Overnight an editorial in the Vancouver Sun newspaper in support of a referendum asked, "What does it say about their commitment to democracy if they don’t let citizens have a say on a project that will almost certainly cost several billions of dollars at a time when there’s a climate crisis, housing crisis, an opioid crisis, and an ongoing pandemic?"

Hardwick had highlighted a previous vote had been held before the successful candidacy for the 2010 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games held in Vancouver.