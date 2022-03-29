Russian Tennis Federation President says Kremlin Cup will be held despite tournament's suspension by ATP and WTA

The President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev says the organisation intends to hold the Kremlin Cup tournament later this year despite its suspension from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) calendars.

The joint ATP 250 and WTA 500 indoor tournament is due to be held from October 17 to 23, but has been suspended by the ATP and WTA Boards in response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and Belarus.

"Despite the exception, we intend to hold the Kremlin Cup, we will play our own," Tarpishchev said, as reported by TASS, Russia’s official state news agency.

"There are also strong tennis players in Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, and other countries. We do not intend to refuse to host it."

Russian Aslan Karatsev won the men's singles tournament at last year's Kremlin Cup ©Getty Images

Although Russian and Belarusian players are not able to play under the name or flag of their country, the International Tennis Federation has allowed players to participate on the tour and at Grand Slams as neutrals.

The memberships of the Russian Tennis Federation and Belarus Tennis Federation have been suspended, meaning those countries cannot compete in team events, such as the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup, until further notice.

Russian Aslan Karatsev was a home winner in the men’s singles competition at last year’s Kremlin Cup, while in the women’s singles Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit triumphed after beating Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.