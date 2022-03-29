The International Biathlon Union (IBU) has announced the suspension of the National Federations of Russia and Belarus for bringing the sport into "disrepute".

The IBU Executive Board has unanimously agreed to suspend the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) and Biathlon Federation of Belarus (BiFB) with immediate effect after ruling that both organisations had violated "humanitarian obligations" under the worldwide governing body’s Constitution.

It also cited the war in Ukraine, concluding that it would be "unfair" for the RBU and BiFB to be full members of the IBU "when their nations have disrupted the conduct of sport".

The decision by the IBU comes more than a month after Russia began its military assault on Ukraine, aided by Belarus.

The invasion has been widely condemned and resulted in Russia and Belarus being largely frozen out of the sporting world, with numerous International Federations imposing measures against the two nations following recommendations set out by the International Olympic Committee.

A provisional suspension of the RBU and BiFB was initially agreed by the IBU Executive Board on March 17 having determined that they "as representatives of their nations failed to uphold their humanitarian obligations in the spirit of the IBU Constitution".

The RBU and BiFB were both granted seven days to respond before the IBU Executive Board made its final decision on the suspension today.

"Both federations have violated the humanitarian obligations for member federations under the IBU Constitution," a statement from the IBU read.

Eduard Latypov was among the Russian biathletes to secure medals at Beijing 2022 when he won bronze in both the men's pursuit and mixed relay representing the Russian Olympic Committee ©Getty Images

"These violations by RBU and BiFB bring the IBU and the sport of biathlon into disrepute, and their active membership would undermine the IBU’s and its members’ efforts to promote its constitutional principles and purposes with credibility.

"In addition, the Executive Board agreed that given the Russian invasion of Ukraine has stopped the activities of the Ukrainian Biathlon Federation it would be unfair for the National Federations of the attacking countries to continue to enjoy the full rights of IBU membership when their nations have disrupted the conduct of sport in Ukraine."

The IBU Executive Board added that it would "monitor the developments of this situation very closely" and would "review this decision in the event of a change of circumstances".

The ruling is expected to be reviewed at this year’s IBU Congress, which is due to be held from September 15 to 19, should the suspension remain in place by then.

Criticism had been levelled at the IBU following its agreement to provisionally suspend the RBU and BiFB earlier this month, with former Russian head coach Valery Polkhovsky reportedly accusing the International Federation of "jumping to conclusions" and making the decision "under pressure".

Athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus had already been banned from all IBU events due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The RBU has been relegated to provisional membership since 2017, while Belarus has previously been stripped of hosting an IBU World Cup following a series of protests triggered by the disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko in August 2020.