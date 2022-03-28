Nearly 50,000 tickets secured by public to attend Shane Warne state memorial

Nearly 50,000 tickets have been obtained by members of the public to attend a state memorial service for the late Australian cricket star Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Free tickets were made available for the memorial event on Wednesday (March 30).

The Victoria Government made tickets available on March 22, with members of the public able to secure the tickets via Ticketek.

The state said tickets will be reserved at the service for family, friends, dignitaries and invited guests.

An update from the Melbourne Cricket Ground today said 49,381 tickets had been obtained to date, with more still available.

Gates will open for the memorial at the 100,000-capacity venue at 5.30pm local time, with the service beginning at 7pm.

The service is expected to run for two hours.

The State Memorial Service will also be live streamed, while those attending the event have been requested to arrive via public transport or on foot.

Donations from the event will go to the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health.

The Victoria Government said the event will allow locals to pay tribute to one of cricket’s great players.

"Mr Warne didn't just inspire a cricketing generation - he defined it," the Government said.

"Born for the big occasion, he gave us irreplaceable MCG memories: the Ashes hat-trick, his 700th wicket and calming Bay 13 in his trackies.

"Mr Warne’s performance on the pitch drew us to the game that he cared so deeply for.

"The State Memorial Service will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to Mr Warne’s contribution to his sport, to our state and the country.

"In recognition of Mr Warne’s achievements and legacy, his family have requested that public attendees come to the State Memorial dressed in their cricket gear."

Shane Warne is regarded as one of cricket's greatest ever bowlers ©Getty Images

Warne died at the age of 52 on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand, following a heart attack.

He is considered as one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history.

His national team career spanned from 1992 until 2007, with his last test match coming against England.

Warne was a member of Australia’s 1999 Cricket World Cup winning squad, in which he was named man of the match during the final.

He retired from first-class cricket in March 2008 and had a five-year Twenty20 career before calling time on his playing days in 2013.

He was inducted into the International Cricket Council Hall of Fame in 2013, a year after being welcomed into the Cricket Hall of Fame by Cricket Australia.

Warne was also a well-respected commentator following his retirement from playing.

Family and friends held a private funeral for Warne on March 20 at the St Kilda Football Club.