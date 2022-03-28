China's Yuan Licen failed to secure victory on day two of the main draw after being defeated by German Patrick Franziska during the men's singles event in the WTT Star Contender at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha in Qatar.

Franziska secured a 11-9, 9-11, 11-8, 11-4 victory over Licen.

The German impressed at the Singapore Smash after beating world number 10 Xu Xin 11-6, 8-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, marking his first win over the Chinese after 10 previous losses.

Brazilian Hugo Calderano beat German Benedikt Duda in a thrilling 11-8, 12-10, 11-6 encounter and will now clash with Duda's compatriot Dang Qiu in the next round.

In the women's single event, Olympian Bruna Takahashi of Brazil triumphed against South Korea's Kim Hayeong with a 12-10, 11-5, 11-13, 11-8 scoreline.

Puerto Rican star Adriana Diaz is out of the women’s singles as she failed to defeat Japan's Miyuu Kihara.

Kihara beat Diaz 15-13, 12-10, 11-9 in straight games.

She won the women's doubles title at the 2019 ITTF World Tour Grand Finals along with Japan's Miyu Nagasaki in 2019.

The WTT Star Contender Doha is scheduled to run until next Thursday (March 31).