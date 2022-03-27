Girmay becomes first African winner of Gent-Wevelgem as Balsamo triumphs again

Biniam Girmay became the first African rider to win Gent-Wevelgem with the Eritrean triumphing in a four-rider sprint finish at the cobbled classic.

The one-day race saw riders complete a 248.9-kilometre route starting in Ypres and concluding in Wevelgem.

A leading group of riders formed on the final ascent of the Kemmelberg, which ended a series of climbs during the race.

Pre-race favourite Wout Van Aert was part of the group, with the Belgian aiming to win the race for the second successive year.

Van Aert was unable to add to his recent successes at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and E3 Saxo Bank Classic, after a four-rider move escaped with 24 kilometres remaining.

Girmay was joined in the group by France’s Christophe Laporte and the Belgian duo Dries Van Gestel and Jasper Stuyven.

The quartet established an advantage of 40 seconds over the chasing pack, but the gap halved in the closing kilometres as the sprinter’s teams sought to make the catch.

The breakaway group were able to hold on, leaving the four riders contesting a sprint finish.

Girmay, who won an under-23 road race silver medal in Flanders in 2021, proved the fastest finish.

The 21-year-old crossed the line in a time of 5 hours, 37min, 57sec to become the first African winner of the race in its 84th edition.

Laporte finished as the runner-up on the same time, with Van Gestel and Stuyven ending third and fourth respectively.

Italy’s Elisa Balsamo won the women's race for her third UCI World Tour victory of the season ©Getty Images

"I came here last minute and I make cycling history," Girmay said.

"Congratulations to African cycling and all African riders.

"I miss my wife, my daughter.

"Now, I will go back home and prepare for the Giro d’Italia."

The result will have an added significance to Girmay’s Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert team, whose Belgian rider Antoine Demoitié died at the race on this day six years ago after a crash.

The women’s race, held over 159km, was won by Italy’s Elisa Balsamo.

The reigning world champion continued her outstanding start to the International Cycling Union (UCI) Women’s World Tour season.

Balsamo headed into the race after finishing second at Ronde van Drenthe earlier this month, before wins at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio and Brugge–De Panne.

The Trek-Segafredo rider earned her third victory in a week at Gent-Wevelgem, winning a bunch sprint in a time of 3:39.15.

Dutch star Marianne Vos finished as the runner-up in the same time, with Italy’s Maria Giulia Confalonieri completing the top-three.