Colombia’s Sergio Higuita sealed the overall title at the Volta a Catalunya, as Italy’s Andrea Bagioli sprinted to victory on the seventh and final stage of the race in Barcelona.

Higuita held a 16-second cushion heading into the 138.6-kilometre final stage of the International Cycling Union (UCI) World Tour race.

His Bora-Hansgrohe worked to preserve the advantage during the six-laps of the circuit around Montjuïc and Montjuïc Castle.

The team were able to fend off attacks from second place Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Portugal’s João Almeida, who began the day in third.

Carapaz and Almeida had attempted attacks on the final two ascents of the day, respectively, but proved unable to establish a gap to Higuita.

The Colombian would finish safely in an 18-rider lead group, which had featured most of the top riders in the general classification.

A reduced bunch sprint saw Bagioli emerge as the winner, with the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider crossing the line in a winning time of 3 hours, 18min, 9sec.

Bagioli had held off competition from Hungary’s Attila Valter, who finished as the runner-up.

Spain’s Fernando Barcelo Aragon placed third on the stage in the same time as the winner.

Higuita was able to celebrate his first World Tour stage race victory, with the Colombian also winning the best young rider and mountains classifications.

Olympic champion Carapaz finished as the runner-up in the general classification at 16 seconds down.

Almeida secured the final podium place at 52 seconds behind the winner, one second clear of Colombia’s Nairo Quintana.