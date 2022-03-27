Egypt’s Shaban Mohanad and Salma Abdelmaksoud earned the mixed relay gold as the first International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) World Cup of the season concluded in Cairo.

The local pairing had recorded the fastest time in the swimming event at the American University in Cairo, while they achieved strong performances in both the fencing and riding events.

The efforts put Mohanad and Abdelmaksoud in contention heading into the laser run section of the competition.

Spain’s Andrea Medina Gonzalez and Cristian Chamizo began the laser run as the leaders, but the duo would fade to sixth place.

Abdelmaksoud produced two superb visits to the shooting range during the laser run, which allowed Egypt’s leading pairing to build an advantage over their rivals.

Mohanad was equally impressive, with the duo sealing victory.

"It’s amazing for us to win the gold in our country," said Abdelmaksoud.

"It’s very good for us because we are 22 years old.

"I think we are younger and growing.

"In other competitions we will take more top-six and top-10 places.

"I hope to continue to be good like today."

Britain's Ross Charlton and Jessica Varley finished as the runners-up in Cairo ©UIPM

The Egyptian pairing finished the event with a winning total of 1,359 points.

Britain’s Jessica Varley and Ross Charlton finished as the runners-up, with the duo ending with a total of 1,341.

Turkey’s Ilke Ozyuksel and Bugra Unal completed the podium positions in 1,333.

Budapest will host the second event of the UIPM World Cup season next month, with competition due to take place in Hungary from April 26 to May 1.